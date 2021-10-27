Global Fiber Optical Cable Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Fiber Optical Cable Market 2021-2030

Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Optical Cable Market Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the fiber optical cable market is expected to grow from $38.95 billion in 2020 to $47.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $100.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%. Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the fiber optic cable market.

The fiber optic cable market consists of sales of fiber optic cables and related services that are used in telecom, CATV, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, power, and new energy. A fiber optic cable is an optical cable containing one or more optical fibers that are capable of transmitting the messages into light waves.

Trends In The Global Fiber Optical Cable Market

The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable is a key trend driving the growth of the fiber optic cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.

Global Fiber Optical Cable Market Segments:

The global fiber optical cable market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Single-mode Cable, Multi-mode Cable

By Application: Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, BFSI, Medical, Imaging, Railway, Others

By Type: Glass Optical Fiber, Plastic Optical Fiber

By Geography: The global fiber optical cable market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fiber optical cable market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fiber optical cable market, fiber optical cable market share, fiber optical cable market players, fiber optical cable market segments and geographies, fiber optical cable market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fiber optical cable market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Fiber Optical Cable Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fiber Optical Cable Market Organizations Covered: Corning Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Prysmian Group, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, TE Connectivity, 3M, Amphenol, Molex, Prysmian, Finisar Corporation, AFL Communications LLC, General Cable Corporation, LS Cable & System (LS Group), Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, HUBER + SUHNER, Nexans, LS cable, Aptiv, YOFC, HTGD, Radiall, OFS Furukawa, Belden, CommScope, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Hengtong (HTGD).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

