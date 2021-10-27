Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Industrial Robots (Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market is expected grow from $2.98 billion in 2020 to $3.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. Accelerated movement of goods inside the warehouse drove the industrial robots in the warehouse and storage market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3121&type=smp

The industrial robots in warehousing and storage market consist of sales of the automated robots, systems which are used in warehouse and related services. Warehouse and storage robots perform various tasks, automate the warehouse process. Industrial robots in warehousing and storage are used to do tasks such as lift and arrange heavy products that are to be stored in racks or given spaces.

Trends In The Global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market

The picking process in the warehouse is increasingly being automated with increased demand in E-commerce industry, to reduce the pickup time of items. The automated robot gathers items and brings it to a central location, where an employee can fulfill orders fast. For instance, Ocado, a British supermarket started using a grid of picking robots in the warehouse that picks the ordered items and delivers into crates, which are moved onto conveyors and is carried to shelves where an employee picks the crate and delivers the order to the customer helping in delivering the groceries fast.

Global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market Segments:

The global industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots

By Function: Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging

By Application: E-commerce, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-warehousing-and-storage-robots-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market share, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market players, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market segments and geographies, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market Organizations Covered: ABB, Amazon, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corp, Bastian Solutions, Yamaha Robotics, Siemens AG., Locus Robotics, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, KNAPP AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2021:

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Top Industrial Robotics, Top Services Robotics), By Application (Handling, Welding And Soldering, Assembling And Disassembling, Dispensing), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/top-robotics-global-market-report

Smart Robots Global Market Report 2020 - By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Product (Professional Service Robots, Personal Service Robots, Collaborative Robots), By End-User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Defense, Energy and Utility), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-robots-global-market-report

Military Robots Global Market Report 2021 - By Platform (Land, Marine, Airborne), By Application (ISR, Search and Rescue, Combat Support, Transportation, EOD, Mine Clearance, Firefighting), By Payload (Sensors, Cameras, LCD Screens, Weapons, Radar), By End User (Armed Forces, Homeland Securities), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-robots-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/