Updated with Photos and Video: Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife): 700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:50 pm, the suspect approached victim one at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and assaulted the victim. The suspect then approached victim two, brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply and the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property from the victims. The victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/uFCgAyILBm8

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.