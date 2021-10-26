Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2800 Block of 27th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 2800 block of 27th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:26 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a residential building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect forcibly entered a storage room and was stopped by the building manager. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, 28 year-old Dylan Richard Fox, of Fredrick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.