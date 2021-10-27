Global Electric Stoves Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Electric Stoves Market 2021-2030

Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Electric Stoves Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric stoves market is expected to grow from $18.47 billion in 2020 to $19.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $25.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The electric stove market includes sales of electric stoves that convert electricity to heat and serve as an alternative for gas stoves. Electric stoves contain a thermostat, spiral or coil shaped burners placed on top and heat-producing elements for baking and cooking.

Trends In The Global Electric Stoves Market

Manufacturers of electric stoves are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to changing needs of customers. Some of the features include automatic temperature regulation, automatic shutdown and touchscreen control. For example, the GE JP328SKSS 30 stainless steel electric cooktop has advanced features with removable drip bowls that are attached below the coils for easy cleaning of accumulated spillage and leftovers. The graphics are easy to read and control and cook top is provided with red light indicator that illuminates to indicate cook top is active.

Global Electric Stoves Market Segments:

The global electric stoves market is further segmented:

By Product: Built in, Free-Standing

By Material: Metal Stove, Stone Stove, Ceramic Stove, Others

By Application: Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use

By Geography: The global electric stoves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric stoves market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric stoves market, electric stoves market share, electric stoves market players, electric stoves market segments and geographies, electric stoves market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric stoves market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electric Stoves Market Organizations Covered: Philips, Panasonic, Haier Group, AB Electrolux, Bosch, Broseley Fires, Esse, Faber, Galanz, GE, Whirlpool, Sunpentown, LG Electronics, Fisher and Paykel, Smeg, True Induction, Miele, Waring, MENU SYSTEM, Chinducs, Vollrath, Fusibo, Summit Appliance, Sub-Zero Wolf, Andong.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

