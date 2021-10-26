Global Alliance Partners welcomes Wecap Inc. as its new Partner in the Philippines
Mr. Bernard Pouliot, chairperson of Global Alliance Partners, is delighted to have a continuing presence in the Philippines.
Wecap is a good addition to our network especially as we strive to tap on market-fit investment deals and focused projects with unique value propositions." HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Alliance Partners (GAP), an international network of regulated financial services companies, recently named up Wecap Inc. as its Partner in the Philippines.
— Bernard Pouliot - GAP Chairman
Lawyer turned businessman and now CEO of Wecap Inc., Mr. Job Adrian Ambrosio said, “Wecap aims to be a boutique financial services firm providing bespoke solutions to select clients.
He said, “Wecap is a good addition to our network especially as we strive to tap on market-fit investment deals and focused projects with unique value propositions.”
Wecap, an investment management and advisory company, currently manages a portfolio of approximately 15 million USD invested in industries such as real estate, mining, marketable securities, fintech and agriculture.
Various Philippine companies have also tapped Wecap as its investment advisor to raise capital for their ventures.
Recently, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) approved Wecap’s purchase of a Trading Right, which will allow it to soon trade securities listed in the PSE upon completion of regulatory require-ments. Operations of its securities brokerage arm is expected first quarter of 2022.
