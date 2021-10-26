Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

Global fuel delivery and injection systems market is expected to garner $86,777 mn by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period 2016-2022

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market Overview:Global fuel delivery and injection systems market is expected to garner $86,777 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Automotive fuel delivery and injection systems are used for storing and introducing fuel inside the automobile internal combustion engines.The system consists of many integral parts like sensors and fuel pumps that assist air intake, mixing and supply of fuel. Fuel and engine efficiency are increased by optimizing the air-fuel ratio causing reduction in the exhaust gases. Technological advancements are continuously being done in the field to further enhance these systems contributing to the growth of the market.The current fuel delivery and injection systems market is changing rapidly. The key factor that is driving the market is the growth in sales across all vehicular segments. Also, the technological advancements aimed at improving the fuel economy and efficiency of the engine further boosting the market growth. The global sales of all vehicles steadily growing over the years, from 75 million in 2010 to 89.7 million in 2015. The growth in sales of vehicles is directly supplementing the growth of fuel delivery and injection systems market.Request Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1515 Major Market Players:• Continental AG• Robert Bosch GmbH• Delphi Automotive Plc• Magneti Marelli• Denso Corporation• Infineon Technologies AG• TI Automotive INC• NGK Spark Plug Co. LtdThe major restraint that can hinder the growth of this market is the increasing emphasis on the production and usage of the electrical vehicles and the supporting governmental policies for greener vehicles. The EV sales has gone great transformation in last few years from just 345 EVs sold in 2011 to about 114 thousand EVs sold in 2015, globally. The demand in EVs shall have regressive effect on the growth of fuel delivery and injection systems market. EVs are gradually having impact on all vehicle segments, outside passenger vehicle segment, further impacting the fuel delivery and injection systems market.The global automotive fuel delivery and injection system market encompasses vehicle type, fuel type and injector type of the Automotive fuel delivery and injection system market. The vehicle type segment namely Heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and hybrid vehicle are covered under the scope of the report. The fuel types include gasoline, diesel and Alternative fuel types. The injector types include Port Fuel Injection, Throttle Body Fuel Injection, Direct Injection and sequential Fuel Injection. Based on geography, the global lithium-ion battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Further, the report also covers the strategies adopted by key market players in order to sustain competitive environment and increase their market share. Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc., Magneti Marelli, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, TI Automotive INC. and NGK Spark Plug Co. Key Benefits of The Study• The report gives extensive details about the current and possible future scenarios of the market• The report covers in depth study about the various strategies adopted by the companies involved in the market and the new emerging strategies• The report includes the Competitive intelligence in order to understand the competitive scenario across the geography• The report provides Porters Five forces analysis to understand all the factors affecting the market• This report provides in depth quantitative analysis about the current market and future forecast which assist in finding new market opportunities• This report provides comprehensive segmentation of the market along with the market leaders of different categories• Report constituents the breakdown of various geographical market available and their requirements so that these markets can be penetrated 