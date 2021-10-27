Players In The Organic Soft Drinks Market Are Increasingly Offering CBD Organic Soft Drinks To Satisfy Preferences

Organic Soft Drinks Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Organic Soft Drinks Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic soft drinks manufacturers are increasingly offering cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp based organic soft drinks due to the rise in customer demand for these products. CBD organic soft drinks are derived from cannabidiol which is extracted from the leaves and flowers of marijuana plants. CBD offers many health benefits such as reducing anxiety, inflammation, enhances mood, and relieves pain. CBD infused foods usually contain vitamins and minerals which make them attractive to consumers. For instance, Waayb Organics LLC offers certified organic CBD products including CBD infused sparkling water where organic soluble CBD is mixed with carbonated Rocky Mountain water and organic essences. Similarly, in 2018, US based organic smoothie company Root Blends launched, CBD smoothie kits in collaboration with functional botanicals.

The global organic soft drinks market reached a value of nearly $5.31 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $5.31 million in 2020 to $7.65 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing health consciousness which is expected to drive the demand for organic soft drinks. The organic soft drinks market is expected to grow from $7.65 billion in 2025 to $10.69 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The increase in the awareness of fitness among people and the growing number of health-conscious consumers are expected to drive the market for organic soft drinks during the forecast period. Consumers are moving towards maintaining good health through various diets including keto and vegan, and fitness training including gyms. This shift is mainly because of the rise in sedentary jobs and busy lifestyles which are the major causes of diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes. As a result of a balanced diet, many consumers are preferring organic and convenience food and beverages that offer umpteen nutrition profiles, thereby, driving the market for organic soft drinks during the forecast period.

Read More On The Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-soft-drinks-market

Major players covered in the global organic soft drinks industry are Honest Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life, Galvanina, Evolution Fresh.

TBRC’s global organic soft drinks market report is segmented by product type into organic soft fruit drinks, organic soda pops, others, by distribution into supermarket, convenience store, online store, by packaging into plastic, glass, paperboard, metal.

Organic Soft Drinks Market - By Product Type (Organic Soft Fruit Drinks, Organic Soda Pops), By Distribution (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), By Packaging (Paperboard, Glass, Plastic, Metal), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic soft drinks market overview, forecast organic soft drinks market size and growth for the whole market, organic soft drinks market segments, and geographies, organic soft drinks market trends, organic soft drinks market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5264&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Functional Beverages Market - By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Others), By Function (Health and Wellness, Wealth Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar, Specialty Foodservice stores, Online), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-market

Premix Cocktails Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, Wine), By Flavor (Fruits, Spiced), By Distribution Channel (Hyper/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/premix-cocktails-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Soft Drinks, Ice), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels), By Category (Mass, Premium), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soft-drink-and-ice-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/