Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Size Is Likely To Reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Major contributing factor for growth of market can be the need for better crowd and parking management solutions, for preventing unauthorized accessNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is expected to grow from USD 1.63 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.06 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.98% during the forecast period. Rise in roadways construction due to urbanization, increase in number of toll booths in developed as well as developing countries, emergence of several smart city programs, rise in demand of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology for vehicle surveillance and need for better crowd and parking management solutions, for preventing unauthorized access, e.g. avoiding burglars and thieves from entering into the property are some of the driving factors of the market.
High cost of deployment, maintenance & repair and lack of awareness regarding automated barriers and bollards may restrain the growth of the Automated Barriers and Bollards market.
Key players with in Automated Barriers and Bollards market are Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd, CAME S.p.A, Houston System Inc., LA BARRIRE AUTOMATIQUE, MACS Automated Bollard Systems, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group, and RIB Srl, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Automated Barriers and Bollards market is segmented by application into residential, commercial and industrial.
• The market for commercial application leads the market, with a market share of approx. USD 829.9 million, in the forecast year, and is driven by the rise in the number of shopping malls, hospitals, office building, toll plazas etc.
• The Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
• APAC is expected to have the highest growth in the market, with a CAGR of 4.56% in the forecast year, due to increasing urbanization and growth in the construction industry.
• However, Europe is the leading segment for this market, with a market share of aprox. USD 579 million in the forecast year.
For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, applications, and regional analysis.
Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Push Button
• Remote Controlled
• RFID Tags Reader
• Loop Detectors
• Others
Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by applications (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
