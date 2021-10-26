Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Report, Growth, Trends, Outlook 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-26″, the global hospital linen supply and management services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
Hospital linen supply and management services market refer to facilities provided by third-party organizations to ensure proper hygiene of towels, mattresses, screens, curtains, blankets, pillow covers, doctor coats, bedsheets, etc., in medical facilities. These services help in managing clothes and reducing the risk of cross-contamination as compared to the in-house laundry that involves massive installation and maintenance costs.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-linen-supply-management-services-market/requestsample
Global Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market Trends:
The escalating demand for advanced healthcare facilities due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical interventions is creating a positive outlook for the global linen supply and management services market. Moreover, with the rising cases of COVID-19, there is a surging need for intensive care unit (ICU) and inpatient beds to treat the infection. This is currently propelling the demand for hospital linen supply and management services.
Besides this, the easy availability of customized non-woven linens that are economical, lightweight, and can be quickly disinfected is also catalyzing the market growth. Several leading market players are also providing value-added services, such as uniform rental and waste removal systems, which will continue to further drive the global market for hospital linen supply and management services in the coming years.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-linen-supply-management-services-market
Global Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Alsco Inc., Aramark
Celtic Linen
Cintas Corporation
Elizabethtown Laundry Company
Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
Healthcare Services Group Inc.
ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist
Sobel Westex
STERIS plc.
Tetsudo Linen Service Co. Ltd.
Unitex Textile Rental Services Inc
Market Breakup by Product:
Bed Sheet and Pillow Covers
Blanket
Bed Covers
Bathing and Cleaning Accessories
Patient Repositioner
Market Breakup by Material:
Woven
Non-Woven
Market Breakup by Service Provider:
In-house
Contractual
Market Breakup by End Use:
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Marketing Automation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marketing-automation-market
Virtual Fitting Room Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-fitting-room-market
Nurse Call Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nurse-call-systems-market
E-Cigarette Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market
Circuit Protection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/circuit-protection-market
Hemodynamic Monitoring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemodynamic-monitoring-market
Oncology Biosimilars Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-biosimilars-market
Arthroscopy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market
Contraceptive Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contraceptive-devices-market
Vehicle-To-Grid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vehicle-to-grid-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Hospital linen supply and management services market refer to facilities provided by third-party organizations to ensure proper hygiene of towels, mattresses, screens, curtains, blankets, pillow covers, doctor coats, bedsheets, etc., in medical facilities. These services help in managing clothes and reducing the risk of cross-contamination as compared to the in-house laundry that involves massive installation and maintenance costs.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-linen-supply-management-services-market/requestsample
Global Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market Trends:
The escalating demand for advanced healthcare facilities due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical interventions is creating a positive outlook for the global linen supply and management services market. Moreover, with the rising cases of COVID-19, there is a surging need for intensive care unit (ICU) and inpatient beds to treat the infection. This is currently propelling the demand for hospital linen supply and management services.
Besides this, the easy availability of customized non-woven linens that are economical, lightweight, and can be quickly disinfected is also catalyzing the market growth. Several leading market players are also providing value-added services, such as uniform rental and waste removal systems, which will continue to further drive the global market for hospital linen supply and management services in the coming years.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-linen-supply-management-services-market
Global Hospital linen Supply and Management Services Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Alsco Inc., Aramark
Celtic Linen
Cintas Corporation
Elizabethtown Laundry Company
Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
Healthcare Services Group Inc.
ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist
Sobel Westex
STERIS plc.
Tetsudo Linen Service Co. Ltd.
Unitex Textile Rental Services Inc
Market Breakup by Product:
Bed Sheet and Pillow Covers
Blanket
Bed Covers
Bathing and Cleaning Accessories
Patient Repositioner
Market Breakup by Material:
Woven
Non-Woven
Market Breakup by Service Provider:
In-house
Contractual
Market Breakup by End Use:
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report:
Marketing Automation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marketing-automation-market
Virtual Fitting Room Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-fitting-room-market
Nurse Call Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nurse-call-systems-market
E-Cigarette Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market
Circuit Protection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/circuit-protection-market
Hemodynamic Monitoring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemodynamic-monitoring-market
Oncology Biosimilars Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-biosimilars-market
Arthroscopy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market
Contraceptive Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contraceptive-devices-market
Vehicle-To-Grid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vehicle-to-grid-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here