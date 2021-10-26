Global Tobacco Packaging Market Size, Share, Overview, Growth Rate, Report 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest global tobacco packaging market research report by IMARC Group, titled “Tobacco Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global tobacco packaging market share reached a value of US$ 16.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tobacco packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Belonging to the nightshade or Solanaceae plant family, tobacco is a widely popular item consumed for its nicotine content. The dried and fermented leaves of tobacco plants are used in numerous products, such as cigars, cigarettes, snuff, bidis, dissolvable tobacco and shishas. The tobacco packaging industry involves the effective packaging of these products to protect the content from bacteria, aroma transmission and external impacts during transportation. These packaging solutions form a key marketing tool for tobacco companies as they provide relevant product information on the often aesthetically designed labels. Some of the most common materials utilized for manufacturing the packaging are foils, films, paper, boards, cartons, laminates, membranes and bundle wraps.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tobacco-packaging-market/requestsample
Global Tobacco Packaging Market Trends:
Growing working population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors driving the market growth. Hectic schedules, long working hours and an increase in workload have resulted in stress and related mental health concerns among a majority of the population. Consequently, there is an increasing inclination toward tobacco consumption, which contains nicotine that acts as a stimulant, thus aiding consumers to combat daily stress. In addition to this, inflating per capita income levels, along with the rising trend of product premiumization, have impelled the demand for premium quality tobacco products, thereby bolstering the sales of premium packaging. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to offer attractive packaging solutions. The introduction of packaging with ultraviolet (UV) colors and coatings, effect and spot finishing, blind and hot foil embossing and window films is providing a stimulus to the market growth. The emergence of advanced technologies in the market, such as rotogravure, conventional sheetfed offset, UV sheetfed offset and flexographic printing, is also projected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tobacco-packaging-market
Global Tobacco Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Amcor plc
China National Tobacco Corporation
Innovia Films
Philip Morris International Inc.
ITC Limited, International Paper Company Japan Tobacco International
Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
Mondi Group
Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
Oracle Packaging
Market Breakup by Material Type:
Paperboards
Paper Boxes
Plastic
Jute
Metal
Others
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
Primary Packaging
Secondary Packaging
Bulk Packaging
Market Breakup by End Use:
Smoking Tobacco
Smokeless Tobacco
Raw Tobacco
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
