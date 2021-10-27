Vertical Farming Is Gaining Popularity In The Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Market

Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The production of organic crops in the vertical farming method is a key trend in the organic fruit and nuts farming market. The method of cultivating crops indoor by utilizing vertical space to enhance growth is known as vertical farming. A vertical farm will increase food production per acre of land and by sitting near an urban environment, this can minimize long distribution chains and get fresher food to consumers’ tables. Using this process, a US-based company, Plenty, produces fruit and vegetables and the company is building a 100,000 square foot vertical farming warehouse. This farm is planned to generate 4.5 million pounds of greens each year.

The increasing demand for organic food is a key factor driving the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market. One of the most important realization worldwide during the COVID 19 pandemic is the need to develop strong immunity as a potential barrier against deadly viruses. With plenty of antioxidants and nutrients, organic food offers one of the best ways to enhance immunity. So, consumers are willing to purchase and even pay an additional price for organic food. In 2020, the global organic food industry will be experiencing rapid growth as customers continue to recognize immunity as essential weaponry. Therefore, this increasing demand for organic food is expected to drive the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market.

The global organic fruit and nut farming market size is expected grow from $17.70 billion in 2020 to $19.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players covered in the global organic fruit and nut farming industry are Biorfarm, Koraput Organic, MyGreen Mart, Organic Tapovana, Plenty, Atlántica Agrícola, Aero Farm Systems, Homecrop, Pindfresh, UrbanKissan, iKheti.

TBRC’s global organic fruit and nut farming market report is segmented by product type into orange groves, citrus groves, non-citrus fruit, nuts, others, by farming type into pure organic farming, integrated organic farming, by distribution channel into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, others.

Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Non-Citrus Fruit, Nuts), By Farming Type (Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores), COVID-19 Growth And Change

