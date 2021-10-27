Companies In The Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Are Focusing On The Core Capabilities

Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous military aircraft companies are making efforts to embed artificial intelligence (AI) and specialize in the development of software, including machine learning and AI that are core capabilities for these advanced systems. The ability of a system to decide on the most suitable action from sensor data input to fulfill the intent for operations by making guesses without human input can be achieved by AI technology. Through edge processing, aircraft do not have to send information to the cloud and thus may achieve greater performance, information security, and autonomy. U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is seeking to advance artificial intelligence technologies for individual and team aerial dogfighting tactics.

The global autonomous military aircraft market is expected grow from $4.06 billion in 2020 to $4.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Increasing government funding on defense equipment such as autonomous military aircraft to enhance the efficiency in military operations boosts the demand for the market. For instance, in 2019, the UK government-funded $152.3 million (GBP 125 million) to support research on new technologies for autonomous aircraft. Hence, increasing government spending on autonomous military aircraft is a key factor for driving the market.



Major players covered in the global autonomous military aircraft industry are Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp, GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems, Dassault Aviation S.A., Denel Dynamics, Airbus SE, United Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Safran SA, Rolls Royce, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions Inc., Textron Inc.

TBRC’s global autonomous military aircraft market report is segmented by technology into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous, by type into fighter aircrafts, bombers, reconnaissance and surveillance aircrafts, airborne early warning aircrafts, others, by component into flight management computers, air data intertial reference units, sensors, actuation systems, software, intelligent servos, cameras, radars & transponders, propulsion systems.

