High Energy Density Characteristics Of A Lithium-Ion Battery Is Positively Impacting The Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the lithium-ion (Li-ion) market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries. High energy density helps the lithium-ion battery to run for a longer period. Most of the lithium-ion batteries used in portable devices are cobalt-based which offers the highest energy density. The energy density of the lithium-ion batteries is 100-265 Wh/kg or 250-670 Wh/L, which is one of the highest energy densities of any battery technology. High energy density in a lithium-ion battery made it the most preferred battery to be used in mobile phones, laptops, cameras and automobiles. Therefore, positively impacting the lithium-ion battery market’s growth.

The global lithium-ion (Li-ion) market is expected to grow from $33.99 billion in 2020 to $39.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $73.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.

Declining lithium-ion battery prices boosts the sales of lithium-ion batteries. Change in materials technology, manufacturing processes, overhead costs, and huge investments in lithium-ion battery industry contributed to the reduction in lithium-ion battery prices. Lithium-ion battery prices with combined cost for cell and pack have dropped down to US$176 per KWh in 2018, and according to Navigant Consulting Research report, it is estimated to reach US$76 per kWh by 2030.

Major players covered in the global lithium-ion (Li-Ion) industry are A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Johnson Controls, Amperex Technology (ATL), BAK Group, Blue Energy, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, CBAK Energy Technology, Contemporary Amperex Technology, GS Yuasa Corp, Hefei Guoxuan High-tech Power Energy, Hitachi Chemical, Johnson Controls International Plc, Microvast Inc, Saft Batteries, Samsung SDI, TDK Corporation/Amperes Technology, Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock, Tianneng Power International, eCobalt Solutions.

TBRC’s global lithium-ion (Li-ion) market report is segmented By Power Capacity into 0 to 3000 Mah, 3000 to 10000mAH, 10000 to 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH., By Application into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Others, By Component into Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminum foil, Copper foil, Others, By Type into Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), By Chemistry into LFP, LCO, LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO.

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Global Market Report 2021 - By Power Capacity (0 To 3000 Mah, 3000 To 10000mAH, 10000 To 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power), By Component (Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminium Foil, Copper Foil), By Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)), By Chemistry (LFP, LCO, LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market overview, forecast lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market size and growth for the whole market, lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market segments, and geographies, lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market trends, lithium-ion (Li-Ion) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

