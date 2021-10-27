Compressors Market Is Driven By The Increasing Usage Of Compressors In The Power Industry

Compressors Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Compressors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing applications of compressors in the power industry is one of the key drivers for the compressors market. This is mainly due to the rising global population which has led to an increase in the demand for electricity and other power resources to carry out day- to- day activities. In this regard, companies in the compressors market are offering compressors for the power industry. For instance, Atlas Copco, MAN Turbo, and Gardner Denver are some of the compressor manufacturers that offer compressors for power generation applications.

The emergence of next-gen air compressors is an important trend in the compressors market. The next-generation air compressors are highly energy -efficient and eco-friendly and emits relatively lesser carbon emissions than the traditional compressors. For example, in 2018, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd in association with Top Tag Trading Est (3T Group) launched a next-generation diesel portable compressor, which offers high power efficiency at a low cost of ownership. Similarly, compressor manufacturer Atlas Copco offers the GA VSD+ compressor which reduces energy consumption by 50%. Other companies in the compressors market such as Hitachi and Ingersoll Rand are also working towards power- efficient and low-maintenance air compressors.

The global compressors market size is expected to grow from $41.60 billion in 2020 to $42.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $53.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Read More On The Global Compressors Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/compressors-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global compressors industry are Atlas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens, Ebara, and ELGI Equipment Ltd.

TBRC’s global compressors market report is segmented by type into air, gas, by application into construction, power, industrial manufacturing, HVAC-R, chemical & cement, oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, textile, by compressor type into positive displacement, centrifugal, by power rating into 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, 500 kW above.

Compressors Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Air, Gas), By Application (Construction, Power, Industrial Manufacturing, HVAC-R, Chemical & Cement, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Textile), By Compressor Type (Positive Displacement, Centrifugal), By Power Rating (0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, 500 kW Above), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides compressors market overview, forecast compressors market size and growth for the whole market, compressors market segments, and geographies, compressors market trends, compressors market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Compressors Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/compressors-global-market-report

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market 2021 - By Automation (Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Product Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-construction-equipment-market

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Equipment Type (Condenser, Compressor, Evaporator, Controls), By End-User Industry (Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Warehouse, Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Refrigerated Transportation), By Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrofluorocarbon), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Unitary Air Conditioners, Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Chillers, Absorption Liquid Chillers), By Components (Refrigerant, Compressor, Condenser Coil, Expansion Valve, Evaporator Coil), By Application (Residential, Commercial), COVID -19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-conditioning-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/