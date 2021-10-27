Connected Service Features Is Being Adopted By The Companies In The Laboratory Freezers Market

Laboratory Freezers Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Freezers Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the laboratory freezers market are increasingly adopting connected service features to control the freezers and increase operating efficiency. These connected service features would provide technical support with digital remote support tools, priority on-site support, annual preventive maintenance, and help in collecting and monitoring key performance data. For instance, in October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based company offering scientific instrumentation, reagents, and consumables, and software, launched the Thermo Scientific Smart Connected Services feature that will collect and monitor key performance data of the connected TSX Series ULT Freezers to drive optimal sample and product protection.

North America was the largest region in the laboratory freezer market, accounting for 35.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the laboratory freezer market will be Africa and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.2% and 12.1% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 11.9% and 10.3% respectively.

The global laboratory freezer market reached a value of nearly $3.66 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3.66 billion in 2020 to $5.91 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.1 %. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for blood & blood components which is expected to drive the demand for laboratory freezer. The laboratory freezer market is expected to grow from $5.91 billion in 2025 to $7.51 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Major players covered in the global laboratory freezers industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., VWR International, LLC., PHC Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Haier Biomedical.

TBRC’s laboratory freezers market report is segmented by temperature into -20°C to -40°C, -40°C to -80°C, Less than -80°C, by end user into bio-banks and blood banks, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, pharmacies and diagnostics centers.

TBRC's laboratory freezers market report is segmented by temperature into -20°C to -40°C, -40°C to -80°C, Less than -80°C, by end user into bio-banks and blood banks, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, pharmacies and diagnostics centers.

