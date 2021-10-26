Cloud Security Market | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth in Future
Increasing cloud computing by SMEs and the use of smartphones and Internet penetration are major factors driving the demand for cloud security worldwidePORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing data generation and increasing complexity of technologies have resulted in a heavy dependence of organizations on cloud services for operations and data management drives the market growth.
The growing trend of BYOD and upsurge in the adoption of cloud adoption across diverse verticals, such as healthcare, government, retail, IT & telecommunications, BFSI, and others, have fueled the growth of the market. In addition, a rising number of cyber-attacks & threats alike fuel the growth of the cloud security market. The cloud security market is expected to thrive in the future due to increasing dependency on cloud-based applications & services for payments & financial transactions, data storage, social media, and others.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, various governments and regulatory authorities mandate both public and private organizations to embrace new practices for working remotely and maintaining social distancing. Since then, the digital ways of doing business became the new business continuity plan (BCP) for various organizations.
The global cloud security industry is segmented into type, end-user, vertical, deployment, and geography. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises segment dominates the market, owing to increased adoption of cloud services and cloud security services. However, small & medium enterprises have witnessed a significant increase in the adoption of cloud security services and the segment was expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period (2015 - 2020).
Cloud security has applications in various verticals namely, BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, government agencies, healthcare, and others. In 2014, IT & Telecom was the highest revenue-generating segment in terms of revenue. However, the retail sector is expected to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
Major industry players such as - Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard (HP) Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kaspersky Labs, and Dell Inc.
