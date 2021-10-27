Increasing Rates Of Infertility Is A Major Driver For The Fertility Drugs Market

Fertility Drugs Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the fertility drugs market is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe. Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months. Fertility drugs are considered to be the primary treatment to treat infertility in men and women. The rising rates of infertility is attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors. To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles thus affecting the sale of fertility drugs. According to the USA National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) in 2018, about 15.5% of all women who intend to become pregnant were infertile and 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years were infertile.

The global drugs for infertility market size is expected to grow from $3.48 billion in 2020 to $3.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

In 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a USA based biopharmaceutical company, acquired USA commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceutical aims to broaden its medicine portfolio targeted towards reproduction. Ganirelix Acetate Injection was approved by FDA in 2018 and is used to regulate premature luteinizing hormone (LH) levels in women undergoing fertility treatment. The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an India based manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Major players covered in the global fertility drugs industry are Merck & Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Berlex Laboratories Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer, Novartis AG, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical, Zydus Pharma, LIVZON, Abbott, MSD, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Co., Serono, Inc., Novogyne Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global fertility drugs market report is segmented by gender into male, female, by route of administration into oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, by type of drug into prescription fertility drugs, over-the-counter fertility drugs, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

