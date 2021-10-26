Animal Model Market Size becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR 6.1%.

Animal Model Market was estimated at $1.46 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Animal Model Market by Animal Type (Rat, Mice, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, and Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Basic Research, and Others), and End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global animal model market. On the other hand, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research impede the growth to some extent. Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SEGenOway S.A.JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.)Charles River Laboratories International, IncHera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals)Ozgene Pty Ltd.PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.)Taconic BiosciencesThe Jackson Laboratory Key Benefits For Stakeholders• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Animal Model Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• It offers Animal Model Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Animal Model Market growth.Covid-19 scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for large number of animal models, due to surge in R&D activities related to vaccines and antiviral drugs.This trend is expected to persist in order to verify the safety & efficacy of new entities before going for human trials.The global animal model market report is analyzed across animal type, application, end user, and region. Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period. 