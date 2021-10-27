GINBOX launches a new feature of Product Reviews

Ginbox Your SMART ADDRESS GINBOX SMART ADDRESS

This application provides reviews on all types of products and services through a team of experts.

After innovating GINBOX Board and Smart Address technology, it has now leapt on to this new service.” — Founder, GINBOX

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GINBOX announces the latest feature of providing Product Reviews on its platform. After innovating GINBOX Board and Smart Address technology, it has now leapt on to this new service.

This application provides reviews on all types of products and services through a team of experts. Electronics, gadgets, appliances, fashion, office essentials, or let it be tourism or restaurants, GINBOX delivers Reviews for all types of industries.

What is a GINBOX BOARD?

GINBOX BOARD is an innovative way to describe you and your business in one place. It simplifies all your Personal, Professional and Public details on a single port.

This feature provides you with a medium to share details about your product or service online through a Board. You can create your board and save all the necessary information. You can upload particulars like your complete profile, business details, work experience, curriculum vitae, work samples, and other details like your marriage or any related events. This board can be used by small and large scale industries, both private and public. You need to log into Ginbox.io and update your Address to a Smart Address to create this board.

How to create a Smart Address?

Smart Address is a way to convert your long physical Address to a short distinct code. You can create your Smart Address (GINBOX) using a few alphanumeric characters like your email id. It is unique for each Address, and you can create and save GINBOX code for all your addresses separately. Through this, you can check out shopping sites and e-commerce portals quickly and hassle-free. You can also share it with your clients and visitors to locate and reach you easily by navigating on google maps.

GINBOX helps to grow product brand and business.

GINBOX, through its Ads service, helps to promote business and brands. It is an online platform where businesses can post about their products and stores. It does not collect any additional charges from them for posting their offers and discount banners or flyers. This, in turn, helps visitors to find numerous deals on one page. They can select the deal that fascinates them the most, and GINBOX will direct them to the website or store location.

Sending Gifts across miles made easy.

Using the Smart Address of your loved ones, you can send them gifts and surprise them without asking for their Address. You can select the gift from a wide range of options available on the website at interesting discounts. After selection, you only need to enter their GINBOX and make payment. The gift will be delivered to their doorstep. In the same way, you can receive gifts from your friends and family on your special occasions.

GINBOX promises to give new heights to your brand and business. By advertising your promotional flyers and banners for free on its platform, it helps to drive traffic to your website and increase the visit of customers to your outlets.

