Personal Identity Management Market Seeking New Highs | Current trends & growth drivers along with key industry players
Growth in rate of cybercrime which slowly increasing on account of advanced degrees of communications in several sectors of information technology drives marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the utilization of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops fueled the growth of the personal identity management trend. In addition, the rise in incidents of cyberattacks and data security initiatives taken by governments are expected to drive the personal identity management market growth. However, complex and time-consuming security procedures restrain the growth of personal identity management solutions. The rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among industries such as media & entertainment, banking, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth and development of the global personal identity management industry.
The global personal identity management market generated a revenue of $7,896 in 2015 and is expected to garner $23,039 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%.
In 2015, North America dominated the personal identity management market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to an increase in incidents of cyberattacks and continuous economic development among various countries such as India, Malaysia, China, and Singapore.
In 2015, BFSI segment generated the maximum revenue owing to the surge in demand for identity management solutions from finance companies to secure customer data and frequent incidents of Internet frauds during financial transactions worldwide. The retail & consumer goods segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the interaction of end-users in this sector through various methods, including web browsers, mobile browsers, and mobile apps. The access control application segment of the global personal identity management market is projected to show the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 17.5%. On-premise deployment type segment is expected to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Self-identified data type is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the study period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 170 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1932
Major industry players - IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OneLogin, Inc., Centrify Corporation, CA Technologies, Experian Inc., and Kaspersky Lab.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.
2. Personal identity management market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the personal identity management market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of personal identity management market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of personal identity management market -particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the personal identity management market.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1932
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Facial Recognition Market
2. Digital Signature Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn