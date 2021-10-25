Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Sharp Object) Offense: 1100 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Sharp Object) offense that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:45 pm, an employee approached the suspect, who was stealing merchandise from an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a sharp object and cut the employee then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.