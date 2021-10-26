Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share, Analysis & Global Industry Insights by 2022

The acoustic insulation market is highly impacted by continuous rise in noise pollution-related standards.

The global acoustic insulation market was valued at $9,878 million in 2015. Acoustic insulation is a soundproofing technique that prevents or minimizes sound from entering or exiting an enclosed space by creating a barrier between the interior and exterior areas. It reduces the sound emitted from structures of a room as well as acoustic reverberation. Acoustic designing is one of the most complex facets of architecture and construction used to develop insulation systems to achieve proper acoustic quality of the buildings.

Factors that drive the global market for acoustic insulation are the increase in health concerns towards noise pollution, stringent noise pollution standards, rise in construction industry, and energy efficiency advantages provided by insulation materials. However, the market growth is restrained by low awareness on the importance of acoustics in emerging countries and slowdown of construction industry in Europe.

Top Impacting Factors of The Market:

Rise in Health Concerns: Long-term exposure to noise affects the quality of life and physical health in people, resulting in annoyance and even illness. Residential and commercial spaces are exposed to high noise levels, which can cause physical damage to the ear, lead to stress-related illnesses, and other associated symptoms.

Stringent Noise Pollution Standards: The acoustic insulation market is highly impacted by continuous rise in noise pollution-related standards. The World Health Organization (WHO) has formulated several noise guidelines in buildings in Europe, leading to reviewed effects on environmental noise on the health of people and triggering numerous initiatives and raised awareness in the urban population.

Construction Industry Growth: The acoustic insulation market size is influenced by the growing construction sector. Over the last few years, the market for new residential construction, remodeling, and repair activity is on a continuous rise as well as the commercial buildings and industrial sectors. U.S., Canada, and developing markets in Asia and Africa have shown major growth of construction industry.

Low Awareness in Developing Regions: Low awareness of acoustic insulation materials in emerging economies and high capital cost of acoustic insulation in building are factors that negatively impact the market. In developing markets such as India, Africa, and other Southeast Asian countries, acoustic insulation is still considered as luxury than a necessity.

Top 10 Leading Players
Johns Manville
Rockwool International A/S
Owens Corning
Fletcher Insulation
Knauf Gips KG
Trelleborg AB
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Paroc Group Oy
Armacell GmbH
BASF SE

Key Market Segments

By Material Type
Stone Wool
Glass Wool
Plastic Foam
Others

By End-users
Building & Construction
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Transportation
Automotive
Aerospace
Marine
Others

By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA