SunPower by PGT Solar Welcomes Darryl Van Alstine, Longtime SunPower Corporation Senior Regional Sales Manager

Adding Deep Experience to Arizona’s Most Trusted Energy Consultants

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darryl Van Alstine, a past SunPower Corporation’s Senior Regional Sales Manager of Arizona and Nevada, has joined SunPower by PGT Solar. His role at the company will be Director of Sales as well as an Energy Consultant, bringing his deep SunPower experience to Arizona’s most trusted solar consultants.

Van Alstine is a visionary leader who began his career over 10 years ago with SunPower as a Territory Manager. He led regional sales for three states and was quickly promoted to Regional Sales Manager. Most recently, as a Senior Regional Sales Manager for Arizona, Nevada, he consistently surpassed sales targets quarter-over-quarter by managing expectations in business transactions. He has formed channel partnerships across North America’s largest solar industry dealer network, successfully sourcing, hiring, training and developing dealers and sales staffs for residential solar sales and installation services.

He has been an advocate for the dealer network while interfacing internally with marketing, customer service, channel management, operations, logistics, IT, and finance to ensure partner loyalty through best-in-class customer experience.

“We are excited to welcome Darryl to the SunPower by PGT Solar team. His experience in all aspects of the going solar process, from product knowledge, training and sales to financing, logistics, IT and operations, will greatly add to the depth of our staff,” stated Greg Field, Principal of SunPower by PGT Solar.

SunPower by PGT Solar has over a decade of experience designing solar energy systems for homeowners throughout the Phoenix Valley. With over 1,000 satisfied customers, they have the expertise to help homeowners build a brighter future and realize immediate electricity cost savings—often providing qualified customers with zero down financing. Backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, SunPower by PGT Solar offers the best technology, design and craftsmanship direct to the customer.

In the third quarter, alone, of 2021 the company has sold 1.5 MW of solar, enough to power more than 900 homes. With the expansion of their team, the company, a non-installing SunPower Master Dealer is looking toward a very robust future in Arizona and beyond.

The Master Dealer designation was awarded by SunPower to PGT Solar as a residential dealer who demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, then work directly with SunPower to complete the installation, permitting and rebate processing and maintenance. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by PGT Solar to provide them with the most reliable solar technology. Learn more at sunpowerbypgtsolar.com



About SunPower by PGT Solar

Since 2011 SunPower by PGT Solar has been designing solar energy systems using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable and experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout Phoenix Valley. With SunPower’s stellar reputation, the Arizona solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Master Dealer, PGT Solar provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills working directly with SunPower to install and maintain each system. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.

