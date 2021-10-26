Tom Herrion continues to build up his community in South Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coaching runs deep in the Herrion family. Herrion comes from a longstanding series of coaches. Before becoming an assistant coach at Holy Cross and then the new coach at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, his late father, Jim Herrion, was a well-known high school coach in the New York City Catholic League. Since 2005, his older brother Bill Herrion has been the head basketball coach at the University of New Hampshire. Bill was the head coach at East Carolina from 1999 to 2005, and at Drexel from 1991 to 1999.

Back to Tom, he is an experienced college basketball coach with a lot of experience. Born in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, Herrion went on to Herrion obtained his B.S. in psychology from Merrimack in 1989. He was a member of the Warrior baseball and basketball teams during his college career. Later, as an assistant coach, he returned to his alma mater (1989-94). He also spent two seasons as the JV coach at Cambridge Ridge and Latin High School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Herrion had lettered in baseball and basketball for three years at Oxford High School in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Tom Herrion was the main basketball coach at Marshall University and the College of Charleston. In his eight years as a head coach, Herrion has a 58 percent winning record and has guided three clubs to post-season games. Herrion's 2002-03 team was ranked in the top 25 nationally after winning the Great Alaska Shootout Championship in 2002.

During his collegiate career, Herrion worked as an assistant coach at the University of Virginia (1999–2002), Providence College (1994–98), and NCAA Division II Merrimack College (1989–94).

He assisted Pete Gillen at both Virginia and Providence for eight seasons. In four seasons, Herrion helped Gillen lead Virginia to a 70–50 (58 percent) record and three postseason games. His responsibilities included attracting student-athletes, selecting and analyzing rivals, assisting with training scheduling, and match organizing. The Cavaliers' recruiting classes were ranked in the top ten nationally in three of his four seasons with the team.

During the 2006–07 season, Herrion functioned as a television analyst for both ESPN Regional and Comcast, providing analysis for Conference USA games. He worked as a college youth development consultant at the Nike All-American Camp and the Michael Jordan Flight School before joining Pittsburgh as an assistant head coach.

Tom Herrion started as an assistant coach for USF on March 25, 2017 and is now in his fourth season with the Bulls. Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, Herrion was appointed as Associate Head Coach.

During the 2018-19 season, Herrion lead USF to the best victory comeback in the NCAA, as the Bulls scored Fourteen more wins than the previous year. Furthermore, USF finished with a 24-14 overall record, which is a new school record for wins in a single season. The Bulls went on to win the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship, their first postseason victory since 1990.

Herrion facilitated the formation of Laquincy Rideau, the 2019 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and Alexis Yetna, the 2019 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. Rideau and guard David Collins were both named to the All-AAC Third Team, making them the first two USF players to get all-conference honors in The American's history.

Under Herrion's guidance, USF was once again one of the best defensive teams in the NCAA during the 2019-20 season, finishing 20th in defensive efficiency with only 62.7 points allowed per game.

During the season, the Bulls contained eight adversaries to fewer than 60 points and kept 27 of their 31 foes below their scoring average at the time of the game. The Bulls also rated 44th in the country in forced turnovers (15.6 per game) and 65th in interceptions (7.5 per game) in the NCAA.

Herrion has four 20-win seasons under his belt and three postseason berths, notably two NIT appearances (2012, 2003), as the head coach of Marshall (2010-14) and the College of Charleston (2002-06). Herrion also worked as a special advisor for TCU's 2017 NIT Champions, Jamie Dixon. Following a two-year tenure as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech, he reconnected with Coach Gregory (2014-16).

Before the TCU, Herrion supported Gregory in helping the Yellow Jackets attain the 2016 NIT Quarterfinals. In addition to that, Herrion led the Thundering Herd into two postseason tournaments during his time at Marshall, including the NIT in 2012, the program's first participation in the tournament in 24 years.

After beginning his coaching career with Dixon at Pittsburgh (2007-10), Herrion rose through the ranks from assistant to associate head coach. The Panthers have appeared in three NCAA tournaments, winning the Big East Tournament in 2008 and reaching the Sweet 16 in 2007.

Herrion led the College of Charleston to a 25-win season in his first season as head coach (2003). The Cougars claimed the regular season title in 2003 and advanced to the NIT second phase.

Due to Herrion’s capabilities Pete Gillen enlisted his help at Virginia (1998-2002) and Providence (1998-2002). (1994-98). The Cavaliers competed in two NIT tournaments and one NCAA Tournament during their time at Virginia (2001). Herrion helped the Friars to two NIT appearances and a trip to the Elite Eight in 1997 while at Providence.

Tom is also a married man. With his wife Leslie, Tom has one son, Robert James, whom he cherishes dearly and would do his best to spend time with.

In addition to his coaching work, Herrion co-founded a National Autism Awareness campaign to promote recognition for the millions of people impacted by Autism. In fact, Tom Herrion has been devoting time and effort into helping kids who have autism, in addition to spreading word about the condition and how it, while not permanently solvable, can still be managed which would help these kids and their parents to lead a normal life without having to worry about the social implications that stem from having this condition or having a kid who suffers from it. Truly, the noble help that tom provided through his events and campaigns helped make a change.

Tom Herrion has also been featured on Ideamensch and Inspirery. For more information visit www.en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Herrion