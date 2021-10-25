Vermont’s Regular Deer Season Starts Saturday, Nov. 13

Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday, November 13 and ends Sunday, November 28.

A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer season. The definition of a legal buck depends on the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU). A map of the WMUs is on pages 22 and 23 of the 2021 VERMONT HUNTING & TRAPPING GUIDE available from license agents statewide.

In WMUs C, D1, D2, E1, E2, G, I, L, M, P, and Q a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler three inches or more in length.

In WMUs A, B, F1, F2, H, J1, J2, K, N, and O a legal buck is any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points one inch in length or longer.

“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in western regions of the state and other valley areas,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer biologist Nick Fortin. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience with fewer, but often larger, deer.”

Vermont hunting licenses include a buck tag for this season and a late season bear tag (for Nov. 13-21), cost $28 for residents and $102 for nonresidents. Hunters under 18 years of age get a break at $8 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Licenses are available on Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents statewide.

Fish and Wildlife urges hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest to help maintain Vermont’s very good hunting season safety record.

A 2021 Deer Hunting Guide can be downloaded from the department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The guide includes a map of the Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), season dates, regulations, and other helpful information.

Hunters who get a deer on November 13 or 14 can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at one of the biological check stations

listed below that will be staffed from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., unless the store closes earlier:

Buck Stop Mini Mart – Bennington

Keith’s Country Store – Pittsford

R&L Archery – Barre

Newfane Store – Newfane

West Enosburg Country Store – Enosburg Falls

The Old Fishing Hole – Morrisville (Saturday only)

Bob’s Quick Stop – Irasburg

Lead & Tackle – Lyndon

Village Grocery & Deli – Waitsfield

Wright’s Sport Shop – Newport

Tyson Store - Ludlow

Hunters who do not go to a biological reporting station are asked to provide a tooth from their deer. Obtain a tooth envelope from your regular reporting agent. Remove one of the middle incisor teeth, being careful to include the root. Place the tooth in the envelope and give it to the reporting agent. Each tooth will be cross sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.

For Immediate Release: October 25, 2021

Media Contacts: Nick Fortin 802-793-8777, Mark Scott 802-777-4217, David Sausville 802-324-4206