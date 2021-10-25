New Podcast Launches to Discuss Biden’s Harm to Alaska

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office today announced the launch of a new podcast titled, An Update from the Third Floor, which discusses the latest barriers placed on Alaska by the Biden administration on natural resource development and on private/workplace choices regarding COVID-19. The first episode, “Biden’s Attack on Alaska,” details how executive orders and statements from President Joseph Biden negatively affect Alaska’s responsible resource development.

The debut episode highlights the suppression of the resource development process in Alaska. For example, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR)’s halted development, the Ambler Mining District access road project placed on pause, and the end to the Tongass’ economic activity.

“We see a series of attempts by this administration, for example, to put an end to fossil fuel development,” Governor Dunleavy said on the podcast. “We have a tremendous opportunity here in the state of Alaska to produce more oil for this country and potentially this world, and we are seeing this administration’s approach to fossil fuels is, once again, not to just damper it but to end it sooner or later.”

The podcast is hosted by the Office of the Governor’s Community Outreach Director Dave Stieren. An Update from the 3rd Floor is recorded and produced by Stieren within the Governor’s office.

Click here to listen to the first episode of An Update from the 3rd Floor with Governor Dunleavy.

