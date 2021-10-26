IMPORTANT MEDIA INFORMATION REGARDING VISITATION AND SERVICE FOR TROOPER TED BENDA

October 25, 2021

WAUKON, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol is providing the following final details for media in preparation for the visitation and service for Trooper Ted Benda.

The visitation for Trooper Benda will be held on Tuesday, October 26th from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Waukon, Iowa. The visitation is open to the public, but the family and funeral home have requested no media during the visitation. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 am at the Waukon High School located at 1061 3rd Ave NW, Waukon, IA 52172.

KCRG-TV, the ABC affiliate based out of Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, will be providing a live feed of the funeral service, including on their website (https://www.kcrg.com/) and YouTube (https://youtu.be/bZAttLeY3TU). This is intended to be the single source for all media reporting of the service. Per Trooper Benda family's wishes, representatives from the media will not be allowed to report from within the funeral service. Please contact KCRG-TV directly (Eric Page at eric.page@kcrg.com or call 319-399-5900) for questions about the live feed for the service.

• Photography (still or video) within the funeral service is prohibited. There is to be no use of any electronic devices. Distracting or disruptive behaviors are also prohibited. • A media staging area has been established for the funeral directly south of the Waukon High School. See the map below. Sergeant Alex Dinkla will be there to meet members of the media at 9:00 a.m. to answer any questions about media arrangements. • Tentatively, Colonel Fulk will address the media at 9:30 a.m. in the media staging area. • There will be a procession after the service. A map is included below to show the route. Members of the community and media are encouraged to find a location within these areas to help show their respect. • Please note the location of the Garrison Flag along the route. This would be a good location for photography. • Interment is PRIVATE and the family has requested no media coverage.