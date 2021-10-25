Submit Release
Less than a quarter of eviction aid disbursed, Treasury says

State, local and tribal officials had disbursed about $10.7 billion in rental assistance as of the end of September, representing less than a quarter of the $46.5 billion Congress authorized in two tranches since last December. The release of $2.8 billion in September marked a 9.1 percent increase from August, which had seen a 44.7 percent increase from July.

