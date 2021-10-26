New senior food and nutrition partner coming to southern Nevada

October 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is pleased to announce a new Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) partner. The Just One Project was selected to provide food and nutrition assistance to seniors in southern Nevada and will begin operating on Nov. 1, 2021.

“The Just One Project will continue to support those who currently depend on the CSFP program in southern Nevada, as well as welcome new clients, and we look forward to having them as a new partner,” said NDA Division of Food and Nutrition Social Services Specialist III Devin Wilcox-McCombs.

The CSFP program is a federally-funded food assistance program that provides a monthly food package to income-eligible seniors. The CSFP food package consists of nutritious foods intended to support the unique dietary needs of the senior population and includes staple foods such as proteins (beef, poultry, fish), cereals, pasta and rice, canned and dry beans, fruits and vegetables, shelf stable milk and cheese. The program is capable of providing food to 4,300 seniors each month in southern Nevada.

The Just One Project was selected as the new CSFP partner for their commitment to improve access to the program, increase program participation, and utilize innovative distribution methods to ensure safe and convenient food access for southern Nevada’s seniors. As part of the transition, The Just One Project is committed to continue serving all currently certified clients who are receiving CSFP benefits through East Valley Family Services. Current certified clients will be contacted by The Just One Project via phone with more information on how they can continue to receive CSFP benefits without interruption. Southern Nevada individuals interested in joining the program to receive CSFP foods can contact The Just One Project directly at (702) 462-2253.

To be eligible to receive CSFP food, individuals must be at least 60 years of age and meet the income eligibility standards, which are similar to those used by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), though applicants are not required to provide proof of income to receive CSFP foods. For more information on CSFP eligibility and to find a CSFP provider in a specific area, visit the NDA website at agri.nv.gov.

