Camfil Improves Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in Schools Using City M Air Purifier at Mid-Atlantic School District

A new case study by Camfil reveals the potential for clean air in schools, even when the buildings' existing HVAC systems are not equipped to handle high efficiency air filters.

Why is Indoor Air Quality Important in Schools?

Many people underestimate the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ), particularly for the developing lungs of young children. Indoor air can be up to fifty times more polluted than outdoor air, with a range of indoor and outdoor pollution sources affecting indoor air quality.

The two major categories of pollutants that affect air quality are gaseous pollutants and particulate matter. The EPA has identified particulate matter as one of the leading threats to human health.

Recently, local and national governments have directed more attention towards the importance of indoor air quality. Due to its propensity to spread via airborne respiratory droplets and aerosols from infected individuals, the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness can be filtered out of the air effectively enough to reduce virus transmission risks. The good news is this can be accomplished using the same technology that removes other particulate matter (PM) from the air.



Why Camfil’s City M Air Purifier is Ideal for Schools

The City M air purifier is an ideal solution to improve indoor air quality in schools for several reasons:

The City M uses HEPA air filtration, with each filter individually tested and certified to remove 99.995% of the most penetrating particle size (MPPS). As well as protecting students from the risk of spreading COVID-19 infections, City M helps protect students from even the smallest particulate matter. The City M functions independently of the HVAC system, meaning that it is accessible to all schools, regardless of existing air handling units. The City M is quiet, so it will not disrupt instruction or learning.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

