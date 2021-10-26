Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide Offense: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been apprehended in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:19 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 57 year-old Mark Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, members of the Cary Police Department in Cary, North Carolina, apprehended 38 year-old Dwan Lovitt, of Northeast, DC.

Lovitt was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder While Armed in reference to this offense. Lovitt is going through the extradition process. He will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will be charged with the outstanding arrest warrant.

###