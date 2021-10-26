Sports Media Authority Anthony “The Cuz” Gargano Refines Betting Angles on The Sharp App
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Gargano, superior journalist, analyst, and voice of the people when it comes to Philadelphia Sports Media, is officially joining the advisory board of The Sharp App as a key component in the company’s direction. Sharp, a first-of-its-kind sports betting app, has officially launched in both the Apple and Google Play store. Its tools and solutions were developed specifically to educate and empower sports bettors to make smarter decisions and manage their actions.
Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm, and heart of every Philadelphia sports fan. Now this passion will be geared towards the formulation of “need to know” betting angles when it comes to the wide world of sports. Sports betting has become more prominent over the last several years and “The Cuz” has always been ahead of the curve.
The all-new show, “The Wiseguys” w/Gargano and The Geek, was created to demonstrate the originality and authenticity of his betting opinions.
“I have always been enamored by the challenge of predictability in sports – the matchup, game-script, and the overall formula of sizing up teams. Once I discovered the Sharp App, I knew it was time to bring my thoughts to a new audience to help everyone be successful. – Anthony “The Cuz” Gargano
The Sharp App is currently free for download and releases daily content (podcasts, live streams, and articles) providing tips, advice, and strategies aimed at breaking down sports betting to its foundational elements. Gargano brings his undeniable passion and abilities to a talented team of betting personalities. With acquisitions like this, The Sharp App continues to bring credibility to its name.
Meet Anthony Gargano
Anthony “The Cuz” Gargano is a Philadelphia sports media legend who blends a sharp betting mind with the passion of a fan, and the spirit of a classic wordsmith. Gargano broke into the industry by showing an undying work ethic calling newspapers around the country offering to write articles for whatever sports event that needed covering.
The Cuz's determination paid off with an impressive list of accomplishments including writing three books; 20 years of radio in Philadelphia; 15 years of radio for Fox Sports; being an analyst for Sixers TV Betcast; multiple journalism awards while working in the Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia markets; long-form pieces in several magazines; and writing two movies including one going into preproduction. He now brings that same type of work ethic to the betting world. Sharp is ecstatic to add Anthony's insider insight to the roster.
For more information please visit: www.sharp.app
For Apple Users: www.apps.apple.com/sharp
For Google Play Users: www.apps.apple.com/sharp
Tony Cutillo
Meet Anthony Gargano
