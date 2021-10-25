California Governor Newsom to Attend United Nations Climate Change Conference to Call on Global Community to End Reliance on Oil

GLASGOW – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he will join global leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland next week to highlight California’s groundbreaking policies to combat the intensifying climate crisis and rally the global community to end their reliance on oil. Governor Newsom will be joined by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, senior Administration officials and state legislators.

While some leaders are still debating the urgency of climate action, California has become a working model for how to aggressively fight the climate crisis while bolstering the clean economy. Though California has made remarkable progress, the Governor will make the case that the state needs national and international partners to join us in committing to safeguard our future. California will bring renewable and zero-emission solutions to the global stage as climate-change fueling fossil fuels still power over 80 percent of the global energy system.

California is on the front lines of climate impacts, including devastating wildfires, record-breaking heat and mega droughts. For communities across the world, the costs of climate change are too great not to act. Extreme weather events cost U.S. taxpayers $99 billion in 2020 alone. California is confronting this existential crisis head-on with action that is unprecedented in both nature and scale.

Since assuming office, Governor Newsom has taken bold action to advance California’s climate leadership and aggressively move away from fossil fuels – reducing demand for oil by ending the sale of new gas cars by 2035, moving to phase out harmful oil production in our communities and no later than 2045 statewide, and advancing a historic $15 billion climate package this year to tackle wildfire and drought challenges, help communities transition during the climate crisis and support the state’s Zero-Emission Vehicle goals. California is home to more than 485,000 clean energy jobs and the state’s renewable energy and clean vehicle industries lead the nation in growth. The Governor has also taken action to advance environmental justice, including efforts to protect Californians from harmful pollution and build climate resilience in disadvantaged communities.

California’s leading climate policies have seen the state exceed its 2020 climate target four years ahead of schedule, created six times more clean jobs than fossil fuel jobs, catalyzed innovation making California’s number one export electric vehicles, and spurred partnerships across the United States and around the world.

California Governor Newsom at United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

WHEN: November 1-3, 2021.

WHERE: Glasgow, Scotland.

California Delegation at COP 26:

Members of the delegation will attend various portions of the two-week event, which spans October 31 – November 12. The delegation includes:

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys)

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)

Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont)

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood)

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles)

Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier)

Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale)

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella)

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas)

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance)

Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta)

Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley)

Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego).

Senior Climate Advisor for the Governor Lauren Sanchez

California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Jared Blumenfeld

California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot

California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross

California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph

California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild

MEDIA COVERAGE: Information on media accreditation for COP 26 can be found here. Reporters may also send inquiries to press@unfccc.int.

**NOTE: Additional details will be released ahead of the Governor’s visit.

