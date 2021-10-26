Karina Krepp of Chakra Holistic to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEACON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foundation of every person's dream is to be healthy. No matter what your dream is, you can't achieve it if you're not healthy.

Karina Krepp has been helping people on the path to wellness for 26 years.

Karina is holistic lifestyle coach, wellness advocate and the founder of Chakra Holistic, a personal training, holistic health and energy work. Karina is dedicated to getting her clients on the road to living their dream.

“I help people realize their big dream,” says Karina. “If you are ready to take your health in your hands and live your best life, I am ready to be of service.”

Together, Karina and her clients uncover the best actions to support her clients’ wellbeing so they can continue to move toward their dreams and goals.

Karina’s journey began in New York City’s first personal training gym serving Manhattan’s elite. Over her many years solving physical problems with her clients, Karina realized that recovery, rest, diet, stress, emotional load, sleep, mindset, purpose and intention play enormous roles in our integrated health.

“What I’ve realized is it's not about perfection, it's about progress,” says Karina. “It’s about living on purpose as if nobody was watching.”

True health is holistic. We are one system of systems,” says Karina, who has broadened her scope to include nutrition and hydration and the energetic system known as the chakra system.

“The chakra system is foreign to most of us in the Western world. It's not something that we grew up considering, but it’s just a way of talking about the subtle body,” says Karina. “It’s about bringing it all to the surface so we can be aware of what is driving our decisions and make decisions consciously.”

Karina’s approach is based on her Four Doctors system: Dr. Diet, Dr. Quiet, Dr. Movement and Dr. Happiness. Dr. Quiet is sleep, but also meditation or rejuvenation time. Dr. Diet is not just what you eat, but also what also hydration and even what you listen to.

Close Up Radio will feature Karina Krepp in an interview with Jim Masters on October 28th at 12pm EDT.

