DesiBasket.com proud to launch Marketplace service to sell Desi Products
Desi Basket offers lucrative opportunities to sellers to join the platform and sell their products to a huge base of loyal customers of the companyPISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are millions of Indian expats and NRIs in the US. It offers huge prospects for the sellers of apparels, food items, lifestyle products and other items. As a seller, you can reap considerable profits from such a huge base of customers by selling products that distinctly have Indian flavors.
Desi Basket, a reputable company that has a prominent online presence in the retail market of US, gives you a wonderful opportunity to join the Platform as a Seller and approach the customers in a smooth, convenient way. You will have lots of scopes to sell your products in an organized way. The flow of revenues is sustainable. It will strengthen your business.
The dynamic pricing at the platform will make it very easy to competitively set the rates of your products. It has a professional approach to prepare and organize the product lists, with regular updates. There is a constant seller support from the platform. There is no need to worry about it.
One of the amazing things about joining the Market Place of Desi Basket is there is no limit on the number of products you can sell at the site. Moreover, you do not have to remain concerned about any monthly subscription fees as there are no such costs. You merely have to pay a very small fraction of commission fee.
The daily footfall at the platform is more than 5000. So, the customer base is always there to grow your business. You do not have to put much effort to find new buyers. The platform will provide you with a consistent flow of potential customers.
While registering your name in the Market Place of Desi Basket, you have to follow certain rules and regulations. The site sets some Terms and Conditions for every seller. As a seller, you need to set up an account. The sellers have to meet distinct eligibility requirements. There is a 15% fee on the selling price of each product. Also, there are other important things in the deal such as logistics terms, warranty conditions, payment security, etc.
Several Top Brands have already registered on Desi Basket to date. Some of the illustrious names are Mahavir Wholesale, Gandhi Appliances, Faral Box, etc. They are immensely happy with the results. There is a consistent and professional support for the sellers on the platform of Desi Basket.
A business conference was held in Baltimore last week. A senior executive from Desi Basket had attended it. He spoke to the audience and said “We provide a robust platform to legal sellers in the US. We guarantee promising sales. Our system is advanced and reliable.”
About Desi Basket: It is a top-notch online retail platform in the US, providing a market place for several sellers.
