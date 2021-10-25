Egolf and Gov plan $2.6 billion cut in spending for NM families

Santa Fe, NM – Despite increased inflation with no end in sight, disruption in the global supply chain, and the 5th highest unemployment rate in the nation, Speaker Brian Egolf and Gov. Lujan Grisham are holding a “Climate Change Summit,” a pep rally for the progressive elite, calling for the end of New Mexico’s oil and gas industry. The progressive activists are advocating for a total shutdown of the state’s largest job and revenue producing industry which will lead to a 45% decline in state revenue, dramatically slashing some $2.6 billion or 35% in government spending across the board. House Republicans today released a document revealing what impact Egolf and Lujan Grisham’s slash and burn, $2.6 billion spending reduction, would have on state programs.

“In his announcement of the summit, Speaker Egolf seemed to indicate that he was aware his extreme policies are negatively affecting New Mexico’s people of color,” said House Republican Whip Rod Montoya. “Speaker Egolf and Governor Lujan Grisham have recently ensured that hundreds of Navajo families are losing their income, while at the same time raising energy rates on working families all over New Mexico. It’s fair to say that Santa Fe political bosses have sold out New Mexico to out-of-state special interests.”

New Mexicans are still reeling from the economic turmoil of Lujan Grisham’s multiple shutdowns, and President Biden’s supply chain crisis is already hitting the state’s retail shelves. Egolf’s summit and eco-activism will shut down the oil and gas sector that brings in 45% of the state’s revenue. House Democrats have no transformative economic plans and will likely raise taxes to keep government spending the same, or they will have to institute severe budget cuts. These extreme policies will force Democrats to slash public schools funding, Medicaid services and other programs that New Mexico working families rely on. Nearly half of all New Mexicans already rely on government assistance, and Egolf and Lujan Grisham’s slash and burn plan will cause oil and gas workers to become unemployed and reliant on Democrat’s reduced government services.

“Governor Lujan Grisham and the political elite in Santa Fe should be focused on rebuilding the economy that was destroyed with their multiple economic shutdowns, instead they are slashing state revenue to pacify their donors. This should alarm every New Mexican,” said House Republican Leader Jim Townsend. “The fact that Speaker Egolf is advocating for such drastic revenue cuts without a plan to offset this loss reveals how selfish they are to sacrifice New Mexico’s long-term future for immediate campaign contributions. They are screaming that the sky is falling, and they are right – New Mexico is falling apart under progressive control.”

A document detailing Egolf and Lujan Grisham’s dramatic slash and burn future for New Mexico is attached.

