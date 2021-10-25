Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 25, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 25 include the following:

Tuesday, October 26 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide remarks at the Federal, State, and Academic Partners Cyber Talent Management Workshop & Discussion hosted by the University of South Carolina, University Conference Center, located in the Close-Hipp Building, 8th Floor, 1705 College Street, Columbia S.C.

Tuesday, October 26 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Luncheon, Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Boulevard, Summerville, S.C.

Wednesday, October 27 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will tour and speak at the ribbon cutting for Turning Leaf’s Columbia Facility, Turning Leaf's Columbia Facility, 630 Blue Ridge Terrace, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 28 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce Women In Business Luncheon, Lutheran Church By the Lake, 100 Twelve Oaks Drive, McCormick, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 18, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 18, 2021, included:

Monday, October 18

10:29 AM: Agency call.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the State of the Port Address, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, October 19

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

Wednesday, October 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy for a tour of a workforce development exhibition with area students, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, 4500 12th Street Extension, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 21

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Generac, Generac Power Systems, 30 Generac Way, Trenton, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dennis Holt, Governor’s Office, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, October 22

Gov. McMaster participated in a Republican Governors Association event, Napa, C.A.

6:30 PM (PST): Republican Governors Association event.

Saturday, October 23

Gov. McMaster participated in a Republican Governors Association event, Napa, C.A.

8:00 AM (PST): Republican Governors Association event

10:00 AM (PST): Republican Governors Association event.

12:00 PM (PST): Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM (PST): Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association event.