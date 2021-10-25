Submit Release
Northbound I-75 Exit 149A ramp to M-46 detoured for bridge deck pour in Saginaw County Oct. 26

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAYS: Northbound I-75 M-46

ESTIMATED DATE:             Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 7 a.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 2 p.m.  

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound I-75 Exit 149A ramp to M-46 to complete a bridge deck pour. This work is part of an overall $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 from Hess Avenue to I-675, including the I-75/M-46 interchange, and replace the M-46 bridge over I-75 and the LSRC Railroad.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   This work will require closing the northbound I-75 exit ramp to M-46 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, drivers should follow the posted detour via M-81 and southbound I-75 to access M-46.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will allow crews safe access to complete the bridge deck. This project also includes rebuilding more than 2 miles of I-75 and the I-75/M-46 interchange.

