10/25/2021

Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Attorney Michael McKeon Joins the Agency as Director of Legal and Governmental Affairs

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today announced that Attorney Michael McKeon has joined the agency as Director of Legal and Governmental Affairs. This position had been left vacant when former Director Jessa Mirtle accepted a position at the United States Department of Education (USED) in July 2021.

Attorney McKeon graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 1987 and comes to CSDE most recently from the law firm Pullman and Comley. He has specialized in education law for over 30 years, representing both public school districts and private schools across Connecticut before administrative agencies and in both federal and state courts on the trial and appellate levels, establishing new case law in the areas of special education and Title IX. Attorney McKeon has also spoken publicly on education and employment law, including on the national level at annual conferences for the National

School Boards Association and the Council of School Attorneys and has had articles on education law issues published in both statewide and national publications.

“Attorney McKeon has made indelible contributions to the field of education law, and the Department welcomes his expertise,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “We look forward to his leadership as we work towards our collective goal of improving outcomes for all of Connecticut’s students.”

“I am honored and excited to work with a visionary Commissioner, a dynamic Deputy Commissioner, and an excellent team of highly skilled attorneys, decision-makers, and staff, all of whom are dedicated to bettering the lives and educational outcomes of Connecticut’s most important resource – our children,” said Attorney McKeon.

Attorney McKeon will oversee CSDE’s Division of Legal and Governmental Affairs, including the Department’s team of attorneys and the Bureau of Investigations and Professional Practices. He will also communicate externally with other Connecticut agencies, as well as education stakeholders and advocates. Please join the Department in welcoming Attorney McKeon to CSDE.

