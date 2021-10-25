October 25, 2021 - Behavioral Technician Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Wounding

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

*BOOKING PHOTO HERE*

~ Stacey Burrell has pled guilty to one count of unlawful wounding for injuring a juvenile patient at the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents ~

RICHMOND (October 25, 2021) – Stacey Burrell, 57, of King William, has pled guilty today in New Kent Circuit Court to one count of felony unlawful wounding. The guilty plea is related to injuries suffered by a juvenile patient in 2019 at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County, while Burrell was employed at the hospital as a behavioral technician. A sentencing hearing in this case is scheduled for December 20, 2021.

“The conduct committed by this behavioral technician against a juvenile patient is truly awful and should never occur in a facility that is meant to treat and take care of children,” said Attorney General Herring. “My team and I are dedicated to protecting the vulnerable and holding those who harm their fellow Virginians accountable, especially when they harm our children.”

This guilty plea is part of an ongoing investigation into Cumberland Hospital by the Virginia State Police and was prosecuted by members of Attorney General Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section. Previously, former Cumberland Hospital psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault, however he died by suicide before standing trial.

If anyone has additional information about these or other alleged crimes that may have occurred at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.

﻿

# # #