Health Cost IQ Named 2022 Best Tech Startup in Chandler
This recognition validates Health Cost IQ’s mission of using technology to solve real world problems besieging US employers today
The entire staff of Health Cost IQ is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Best Tech Startup. This recognition validates the consistent, universally positive feedback received from our clients.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Cost IQ, LLC (https://www.healthcostiq.com), a healthcare software innovator with a mission to help employers, health plans, and other risk-holding fiduciaries identify and address the causes and sources of their ever-increasing healthcare costs, was named by The Tech Tribune, a leading provider of technology based research and a Crunchbase partner, as a 2022 Best Tech Startup in Chandler, Arizona.
— Jude Odu, Founder and CEO
The Tech Tribune staff compiled a list of the very best technology startups in Chandler, Arizona. In doing their research, they considered several factors, including a company’s revenue potential, its leadership team, the company’s brand and product traction, and overall competitive landscape. Additionally, all companies evaluated had to be unacquired, privately owned, less than 10 years old, and must have received at least one round of funding to qualify. The full list of companies recognized for 2022 can be found here.
“The entire staff of Health Cost IQ is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Best Tech Startup” noted Jude Odu, Founder and CEO, adding that the recognition “validates the consistent, universally positive feedback received from our clients whose daily workflows have been positively impacted by our technology and who continue to experience real cost savings resulting from the enhanced, data-driven decision-making that our platform enables.”
About Health Cost IQ
Health Cost IQ, LLC (HCQ) is a HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 certified enterprise SaaS ecosystem that uses high technology to help employers minimize excessive healthcare spending through a proven methodology that identifies inefficiencies, wasteful spending, and other avoidable risk factors present in medically insured populations, analyzes the risks, and provides clear solutions to help clients minimize those risks, thus reducing unnecessary costs and saving organizations money. For more information about Health Cost IQ, visit: https://www.healthcostiq.com
