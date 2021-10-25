10/22/21-KAILUA KAYAK OPERATOR FINED $25,000 FOR COMMERCIAL USE VIOLATIONS

For Immediate News Release: October 22, 2021

KAILUA KAYAK OPERATOR FINED $25,000 FOR COMMERCIAL USE VIOLATIONS

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/637285444

(HONOLULU) – Today, the Board of Land and Natural Resources fined Twogood Kayaks Hawai‘i, Inc., for conducting unpermitted commercial activity on at least five separate occasions, in ocean waters off Kailua.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) recommended, and the board approved, maximum first offense administrative fines totaling $25,000: five thousand dollars for each of the violations in May, June, July, and August of this year.

As part of today’s order TKH cannot obtain a new commercial permit for at least two years.

Beginning in May, DOBOR staff and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began observing guides with the company assisting customers with launching the kayaks into the ocean.

Hawai‘i Administrative Rules require commercial operators to hold a current and valid permit, issued by DOBOR. TGH’s commercial use permit had expired.

The DOBOR submittal said TKH had full notice of the applicable regulations and there are no mitigating factors that would justify a lower fine for the listed violations.

Robert Twogood, the owner of the kayak firm did not contest the enforcement action and admitted his company’s guilt.

Members of the Land Board voted unanimously to impose the $25,000 fine.

The City and County of Honolulu also bans commercial activity at Kailua Beach Park, which is where Twogood Kayaks has been observed offloading kayaks, meeting customers, and then leading them out to the beach, providing instruction, and then launching into the water.

