Last chance to print free copy of WY hunter education card

Changes are coming to the program Jan. 1

10/25/2021 5:13:13 PM

Cheyenne - Changes are coming for the Wyoming Hunter Education Program. After Dec. 31, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is moving to a new system for tracking hunter education certifications and classes. Any students who have completed hunter education in Wyoming before Oct. 15, 2021 have until the end of the year to print off a free replacement copy of their hunter education card.

“The changes Game and Fish is making to the hunter education system are to make signing up for classes easier, improve customer service and better serve the state overall,” said Katie Simpson, Wyoming’s hunter educator coordinator.

In Wyoming, it’s a requirement that everyone born after Jan. 1, 1966 pass a hunter education course and carry proof of completion in the field whenever hunting. For many people who take hunter education in Wyoming, proof — by way of an individualized hunter education number — is printed on hunting licenses. However, students who took the course years ago do not have a hunter education number in the licensing system and must carry the card.

“If you don’t currently have your Wyoming hunter education number printed on your hunting licenses, call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 to make a request to add it,” Simpson said.

Anyone who took a course in Wyoming, though, can save and print a free replacement copy on the Game and Fish website.

“You can print as many copies as you need — one for your wallet, one for your hunting gear, and a few just in case,” Simpson said.

Beginning Jan. 1, copies of cards will be $10 and will come in a hard, more resilient style.

Each year, nearly 5,000 kids and adults complete hunter education in Wyoming. The program is supported by up to 360 volunteer instructors statewide.

For questions about hunter education or to find a class nearby, visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Education/Hunter-Education.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -