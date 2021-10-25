Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,049 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces it will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November

October 25, 2021

Federal Reserve Board announces it will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Monday that it will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November focused on the experiences that underrepresented groups have as they participate in the economy, the economics profession, central banking, and finance. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell will provide opening remarks at each event.

The first conference, to be held on November 8, will explore how gender influences economic and financial outcomes over an individual's lifetime. Special emphasis will be placed on evidence-based strategies that promote a more inclusive economy, particularly as the nation moves into a post-pandemic recovery.

The second conference, to be held on November 9, will be hosted in partnership with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank. It will focus on research about diversity and inclusion in economics, finance, and central banking and includes a panel discussion among current and former central bank officials.

The conferences will be webcast at www.federalreserve.gov and www.youtube.com/federalreserve. Complete conference agendas are available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/conferences.htm.

For media inquiries, email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces it will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.