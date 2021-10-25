Federal Reserve Board announces it will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Monday that it will host a series of diversity and inclusion conferences in November focused on the experiences that underrepresented groups have as they participate in the economy, the economics profession, central banking, and finance. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell will provide opening remarks at each event.

The first conference, to be held on November 8, will explore how gender influences economic and financial outcomes over an individual's lifetime. Special emphasis will be placed on evidence-based strategies that promote a more inclusive economy, particularly as the nation moves into a post-pandemic recovery.

The second conference, to be held on November 9, will be hosted in partnership with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank. It will focus on research about diversity and inclusion in economics, finance, and central banking and includes a panel discussion among current and former central bank officials.

The conferences will be webcast at www.federalreserve.gov and www.youtube.com/federalreserve. Complete conference agendas are available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/conferences.htm.

For media inquiries, email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.