Sites honored for 23 years of service

On Oct. 21, the staff and judges of Unit 1 took some time to recognize Pixie Sites for her 23 years of service to the North Dakota Court System. She worked as a District Court Administrative Assistant for Unit 1.
Photo by Kelly Hutton
