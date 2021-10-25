Mark Schulhof Reflects on Value of Digital Printing in Fundraising
Mark Schulhof looks back on a previous discussion surrounding one-to-one marketing and the importance of digital printing.CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For almost three decades, Mark Schulhof has been at the forefront of worldwide fundraising. An established entrepreneur and proud social activist, Schulhof was the CEO of a global leader in the charity financing field, from 2006 to 2019. Looking back, the fundraising expert reflects on a long-held belief surrounding the importance of digital printing in the industry.
Mark Schulhof last spoke at length on the topic of digital printing in fundraising back in 2017. Almost five years on, much of what he reported at the time still stands, he says. "Change within fundraising continues to come faster than ever," points out the expert. "Each year, nonprofits and their agencies contend with ever-increasing communications complexity, expanded competition, and ongoing budget challenges," adds Schulhof.
Yet some nonprofits are faring far better than others. This is thanks in no small part, Schulhof says, to one particularly important channel: data-driven direct mail. "Now largely supported by digital printing, up to three-quarters of all individual donations still come from direct mail," he reveals.
True one-to-one marketing vital, says Mark Schulhof
Digital printing techniques now allow virtually every aspect of any piece of mail to be personalized. Mark Schulhof had this to say on the topic back in 2017: "If time is money, digital printing is extremely valuable. Set-up times are quicker, and no plate creation or plate changes are required. Depending on the complexity of your package, you might save several days or more."
Central to one-to-one marketing, and with this approach continuing to prove vital in 2021, the field has progressed further – including in one key area. "Cost," says Schulhof. "In years gone by, cost was one of the main barriers to deploying true one-to-one marketing," adds the fundraising specialist.
However, prices for digital printing continue to fall. Even in just the last four or five years, costs in this specific area of printing have shrunk again and again. "As cost savings remain a sticking point for many nonprofits and their agencies, the role of digital printing in the charity sector has never been more crucial," Schulhof notes.
Back in 2017, the expert found that donors were rapidly developing newfound expectations. "They expect to be addressed and acknowledged more personally. By leveraging advanced targeting and modeling strategies, combined with state-of-the-art digital print technology, nonprofits can achieve this level of personalization with greater efficiency and effectiveness at scale," he explained.
Fast-forward to today, and the fact remains. The financial impact and appreciation that donors accrue to nonprofits, charities, and other good causes as a result of digital printing both still stand, according to Mark Schulhof.
"With that, digital printing arguably remains among the most important means of communication," he suggests, "ahead even of social, mobile, search, retargeting, and other more obvious digital channels."
Social Activist Mark Schulhof Continues to Make Breakthroughs
Although Mark Schulhof has since stepped down as CEO, the entrepreneur and social activist remains on the global fundraising field leader's board. In his capacity as the executive chairman, Schulhof continues to make breakthroughs in the industry about which he's most passionate.
"Both as CEO and, now, as the executive chairman, a saying that has always resonated with me," says Mark Schulhof, wrapping up, "is, 'You can make money and do good at the same time.'”
