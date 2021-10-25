Gov. Wolf Celebrates Revitalization Project, Groundbreaking of Coatesville Train Station

​Coatesville, PA – Governor Tom Wolf was joined today by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), federal, Coatesville, economic and elected officials to break ground on the new Coatesville train station. The project is aimed at revitalizing the surrounding community with a modern accessible train station and improving connections to the Amtrak Keystone Corridor.

"Today's groundbreaking is a significant milestone for the revitalization project that PennDOT is leading here in the City of Coatesville," said Gov. Wolf. "The project will improve equity, accessibility, and reliability in transportation and that's exactly what Coatesville needs to continue growing and thriving."

The new station will improve ADA accessibility and provide level boarding platforms, elevators, ramps, site lighting and security, improved drainage, and surface parking for local and regional commuters. Additionally, the project will enhance multimodal connectivity and ensure that freight movements through the new station area are maintained.

"As infrastructure is debated at the federal level, this project is a reminder that these investments are needed, and they work," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Additional federal investment will help us complete more projects like this across the state."

"This is an exciting day, as we literally get our hands dirty to bring this long-anticipated train station and commuter parking lot to Coatesville, " said Chester County Commissioners' Chairwoman Marian Moskowitz. "The restored regional rail service will go a long way to help in Coatesville's revitalization, boost economic opportunities, and most important, bring equitable transportation to the people of this city. I look forward to seeing these channels of transportation allow people to come here and explore the city's culture and strength."

Prior to project design, PennDOT led multiple planning efforts with the Coatesville community to identify strategies that would revitalize the area surrounding the proposed train station. Streetscape projects on 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue completed in 2019 and 2020 improved access from Coatesville's downtown area to the proposed new train station location.

"We are extremely happy to see so many agencies and organizations coming together to help build and support the planned ADA compliant station. The station will attract new riders, residents, and businesses to our great City," said President of the Coatesville City Council Linda Lavender-Norris. "We have begun preparing for the gradual transformation that will help in the City's rebirth. Our journey with PennDOT's leadership has been incredible one, and we hope to build on that relationship over the next few years."

The project contractor – Wickersham Construction of Lancaster – could begin construction later this year (weather permitting) with completion anticipated in 2025.

"As the Chairperson of the Coatesville Redevelopment Development Authority (RDA), we are pleased to see this project beginning to come to fruition. The new train station is key to reinvigorating and revitalizing the city," said Coatesville Redevelopment Authority Chairperson Joseph DiSciullo. "It will draw from the surrounding geographical areas and provide our youth and adult workforce access to jobs in the outlining region and later return home on a reliable transportation system supported by Amtrak and SEPTA."

The $65 million project is made possible with $52 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $13 million in state transportation funds, and $700,000 from Chester County.

"The Coatesville Train Station creates a new Front Door to our region, a 'welcome to Chesco West invitation,'" said Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce President-Elect Justin Chan. "Individuals and businesses will want to locate here, to be a part of the continued economic growth in our region."

Additionally, Gramian noted that "following the work of the Governor's Transportation Revenue Options Commission, and through our ongoing PennDOT Pathways initiative, we are committed to getting transportation funding on a sustainable path."

