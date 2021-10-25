ADVANTAGEWON Announces Change of Auditors
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC; OTC Pink: ANTGF) (“AOC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has changed its auditors from McGovern Hurley LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, Chartered Accountants (the “Successor Auditor”) effective October 25, 2021.
The Former Auditor tendered its resignation as auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective as of October 25, 2021, to fill the vacancy in the office of auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.
There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no reportable events (as such term is dined in National instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company’s Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile within the prescribed time period.
Advantagewon Oil Corp.
AOC is focused on becoming a diverse energy producer. We currently have silos in oil, gas and solar. AOC’s common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) in Canada. AOC is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.
For further information please contact:
Mr. Paul Haber
Executive Chairman
T: (416) 318-6501
Mr. Frank Kordy
Secretary & Director
T: (647) 466-4037
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain “forward-looking information”. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of AOC, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.
Advantagewon Oil Corp.
