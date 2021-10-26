Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,163 in the last 365 days.

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Practice Offers the First and Only FDA-approved Injectable for Cellulite

DOVER, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Arts Skin & Laser, a boutique aesthetic plastic surgery practice and med spa, is now offering QWO, the only FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite.

QWO is a non-surgical treatment used to treat moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. Injections take less than ten minutes and include three treatments over the course of 6 weeks. QWO has been studied on all skin types and ethnicities.

“A lot of women deal with cellulite,” says Dr. David Hartman, owner of Fine Arts Skin and Laser, “Boosting a patient's confidence with their body image is a highlight of my job and this product allows us to go above and beyond with results.”

The enzymes in QWO are believed to target a structural cause under the skin. It is thought that QWO works in 3 ways: by releasing fibrous bands, redistributing fat cells, and stimulating growth of new collagen.

Book a Consultation with Dr. Hartman.

***

About Fine Arts Skin & Laser
Dr. David Hartman is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon in northeast Ohio and owner of Fine Arts Skin & Laser, a boutique aesthetic plastic surgery practice and med spa. Their practice specializes in high-definition body sculpting and natural-looking facelifts and eyelid rejuvenation. Fine Arts also provides world-class esthetician services. Dr. Hartman is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), and the American Medical Association, and a member of the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the International Society of Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Medical Association.

###

Emily Bensi
Bowers PR & Marketing
+1 740-815-8333
email us here

You just read:

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Practice Offers the First and Only FDA-approved Injectable for Cellulite

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.